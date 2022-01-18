National Weather Service updates Iona tornado path

The National Weather Service in Tampa has updated the path of the Iona tornado that ripped through the area on Sunday morning.

The original report had the EF-2 tornado on the ground for 1.8 miles, but now the updated track spans 7.9 miles.

The public information statement said the track now starts in the Gulf of Mexico as a waterspout and ends near the Cape Coral Bridge.

The survey showed the tornado traveled through three manufactured home communities damaging 108 homes with 30 destroyed and 51 having major damage. They added horticulture damage was found on the west side of McGregor Blvd.

The update was based on videos from local TV meteorologists, additional information from emergency management, and social media.



