As Seen on 4: September 2022

STATE ASSISTANCE INFORMATION LINE - 1-800-342-3557
FLORIDA DISASTER FUND: Visit http://FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.
September 2022
- 9/28: Power Outage Maps: FPL | LCEC
- 9/27: Lee County Activated Shelter List | Charlotte County Shelter Status
- 9/27: Florida Department of Education Storm Info
- 9/27: Emergency Hotel Accommodations
- 9/24: Know Your Zone
- 9/20: Register to Vote Florida
- 9/19: Audition Registrations for 'Winnie the Pooh KIDS'
- 9/16: Brito's Mobile Barbershop (Instagram)
- 9/15: ReCreation Tappers
- 9/14: Rockin' on the River Ticket Information
- 9/14: Alert Lee Notification System
- 9/13: Frequently Asked Questions about Boil Water Notices [PDF]
- 9/13: Anti-Defamation League 'Hate in the Sunshine State' Report [PDF]
- 9/6: Lee County Sidewalk Renovation Project
- 9/5: Edison Field Renovations Donation Form
- 9/4: Community Emergency Response Training Class Sign-up
- 9/1: Heights Foundation/SWFL Symphony Program