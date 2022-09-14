Rockin' good time begins at free concert series

Music lovers have a great reason to make it to downtown — free concerts.

Tuesday kicked off the "Rockin' on the River" concert series with headlining act The FIXX at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

Luminary Hotel is presenting the event, which brought out a good-sized crowd of concertgoers.

"We're pretty excited to bring the community out," said general manager Bob Megazzini. "It's only going to get better."

Concerts run monthly through December with the following scheduled acts:



Pablo Cruise (Oct. 30)

Lorrie Morgan (Nov. 21)

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (Dec. 15)

All shows will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Ticket information is available at Luminary Hotel's website.