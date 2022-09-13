Restaurants adapt quickly amid boil water notice

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Restaurants throughout the city are having to make quick changes in order to continue providing service while a boil water notice remains in effect.

The advisory was issued late Monday after routine tests came back positive for the presence of e.coli and coliform bacteria.

We checked in with several area restaurants Tuesday morning to see how they are coping.

Representatives with House of Omelets on Pine Island Road tell us they are open and are boiling all water necessary for cooking. Water used for coffee and tea products is also being boiled before use.

Annie's Restaurant on Southeast 47th Street also tells us they have a full menu available and plenty of bottled water to go around.

However, fountain drinks will not be available at these and many other restaurants, drive-thrus, and service stations throughout the city as they rely on the city water lines to operate.

House of Omelets staff tells us they are buying canned soft drinks to sell to customers.

The boil water notice could be lifted as soon as midday Tuesday, pending the results of additional testing.