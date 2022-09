LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral has been placed under a citywide boil water notice.

This comes after routine-random water tests were taken at two sites that came back with positive traces of E. Coli bacteria.

The city is now advising to boil all water before consumption, and let the water cool for at least one minute.

Cape Coral hopes this issue will be resolved within the next 72 hours. They have flushed the affected areas and increased chlorine usage in their plants.