North Collier Fire revives in-person CERT training

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Collier County who want to be able to help their neighbors in times of crisis can do so through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's CERT (Community Emergency Response Training) program.

North Collier Fire Rescue District announced this week that in-person training has returned and is encouraging interested persons to sign up.

The program is free and open to full or part-time county residents. No prior experience is necessary.

According to FEMA's description, the program "educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations."

Classes will be held Sept. 17 and Oct. 1.

The CERT program is FREE and will teach you basic skills on how to survive an emergency situation.

To sign up for the program, click here.