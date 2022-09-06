County-wide sidewalk project slated to start next month

LEE CO., Fla. — Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. to approve a number of contracts and projects, some of which are slated to begin as early as this month.

One of those involves nearly $1 million for countywide sidewalk improvements to areas like Winkler and Summerlin Road.

This is important from a public safety perspective. Safer sidewalks keep people out of the street and hopefully cut down on the number of pedestrians being hit by cars we’ve seen recently.

This particular repair will run all the way down to Cypress Lakes Drive, replacing and repairing any damaged sidewalks. However, this is not the only section that’s a part of the project.

It also includes sidewalks along portions of Bonita Beach Road. That will run from King’s Kew to Crest Exchange Lane. It also includes Corkscrew Road from US-41 to Corkscrew Woodland Boulevard.

Funding for these projects will be coming from the county’s major maintenance program and is expected to start by next month.

The board is awarding the contract to Scott Commercial Contracting, who will be the group doing the repairs.

