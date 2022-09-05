Fort Myers High School halfway there to renovations at Edison Stadium for Sirianni field

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers High School’s football field is rich in history but in poor condition and as football season has already started, the team is now looking to you and the Southwest Florida community to

"We are in bad need of a renovation to our stadium," Athletics Director at Fort Myers High School, Steve Coto said.

The field, that sees hundreds of students and student athletes on it daily which over 900 student is in desperate need of help, "It’s in very bad shape, it almost becomes like a sand pit it’s a safety issue for our kids."

For the last eight years the field hasn’t been able to maintain grass and has already been replaced five times, so now, the school is hoping for a major renovation of the field that would include a synthetic turf along with a rubberized track.

"The project could be as much as 1.6 million dollars and the district has approved the project," Coto says the school is nearly halfway there.

With donations and grants, like from The Miami Dolphins, through the NFL's Grass Roots Program to local donors like Fort Myers Orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Kagan.

But they are still coming up short, "We don’t want to push this project back any further," because putting in on hold could be costly, "That grant has a deadline and if we start getting over the deadline then we lose that grant from the NFL, so we really need to raise these funds by December."

If you would like to donate, click here .