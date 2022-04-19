Edison Stadium gets new turf thanks to NFL grant

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins, through the National Football League Foundation's Grassroots program, is helping fund the installation of new synthetic turf at Fort Myers High School's Edison Stadium.

The $250,000 award was announced by school officials Tuesday.

"We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins and the NFL for the grant,” said Fort Myers High School Principal Dr. Robert Butz.

Butz said the current condition of Sam Sirianni Field precludes them from using it for anything other than football games.

“We look forward to relieving this burden and offering our students a first-class facility,” he added.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program has supported the construction or renovation of 416 football fields nationwide since 1998.

“It is important to the Miami Dolphins that student-athletes have safe places to play and we look forward to this grant encouraging those efforts,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton.

Installation of the new turf is expected to start at the end of the fall football season in December and be completed in March 2023.