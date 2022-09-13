Cape schools ready with water, meals as boil advisory continues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — CONTINUING COVERAGE | Boil water notice issued | New test results pending | Steps to take | FAQ

The School District of Lee County wants parents to know that necessary measures are being taken to protect students, following Monday's health alert putting the entire city of Cape Coral on a boil water advisory.

Emails were sent to parents and guardians shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, highlighting the steps being taken while the advisory is in effect.

District staff will be providing bottled water to every school in the city. Notices will also be posted at drinking fountains reminding people not to consume the water until further notice.

Cafeteria meals will be served as scheduled, however, staff will follow appropriate procedures to ensure food is safe to consume.

The district said they are allowing families to send their children to school with additional bottled water and hand sanitizer if desired.

The city has said they hope to resolve the water issues within 72 hours. School leaders will update families on the situation as new details come in.