Cape Coral citywide boil water advisory rescinded

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 9/13: The citywide boil water notice was deactivated at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Get full details here.

Our original story continues below:

Cape Coral has been placed under a citywide boil water notice.

This comes after routine random water tests were taken at two sites that came back with positive traces of E. coli bacteria.

The city is now advising to boil all water before consumption, and let the water cool for at least one minute.

Cape Coral hopes this issue will be resolved within the next 72 hours. They have flushed the affected areas and increased chlorine usage in their plants.

WATCH NOW: Cape Coral Citywide Boil Order

In a public address Monday night, officials stressed residents and businesses who received their water from city utilities were affected.

In response to the boil water notice in Cape Coral, the School District has notified our students and staff of the measures the city will be taking while water service is compromised.

Good Evening Families,



The City of Cape Coral has issued a city-wide boil water notice. To ensure water safety at our schools, the School District of Lee County will be taking the following actions:



Water bottles will be delivered to every school for students and staff.

Hand sanitizer will be made available at every school.

Signage will be posted indicating that water should not be consumed.

School cafeteria staff will follow appropriate boil notice procedures to ensure food is safe for consumption.

All meals will be served, as usual.

In addition, families may send their children to school with additional water bottles and hand sanitizer.



For further information, you may visit https://www.capecoral.gov/alert_detail.php [capecoral.gov]. The City of Cape Coral anticipates resolving this issue within 72 hours. We will advise when we receive an update.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support. The School District of Lee County