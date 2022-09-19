CMON, Gulfshore Playhouse partner to bring 'Pooh' to stage

NAPLES, Fla. — If your kids have a desire to act on the stage, they may have a "hunny" of a time with a Disney classic.
Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON) and Gulfshore Playhouse are partnering to produce "Winnie the Pooh KIDS," a hybrid educational experience and dramatic performance.
"Students and parents alike will take a trip to the Hundred-Acre Wood with Christopher Robin and all of his animal friends," museum leaders said in a statement.
Auditions will be held Oct. 20 for children between the ages of 8 and 13. Those selected will go through two weeks of classes and rehearsals designed to encourage confidence and creativity.
It all leads up to a pair of performances scheduled for Nov. 17.
What to know for auditions:
- Auditions are Oct. 20 at CMON, 15080 Livingston Road, from 5-8 p.m.
- Registration is required in advance; click here to register.
- You are required to prepare a 31-bar cut (approximately one minute) of a musical theater song. Please bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. If you do not have sheet music, accompaniment tracks are accepted.
- If unable to attend in person, a recorded audition of the 32-bar cut can be emailed to scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.
What to know if selected:
- Space in this performance class is limited and tuition for selected participants is $200 per student.
- Rehearsals are scheduled for Nov. 7-10, and Nov. 14-16, at CMON, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. per session.
What to know about the performances
- Two performances will be held at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at CMON.
- Tickets can be purchased online at this link.
- Seats are $10 each.