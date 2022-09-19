CMON, Gulfshore Playhouse partner to bring 'Pooh' to stage

NAPLES, Fla. — If your kids have a desire to act on the stage, they may have a "hunny" of a time with a Disney classic.

Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON) and Gulfshore Playhouse are partnering to produce "Winnie the Pooh KIDS," a hybrid educational experience and dramatic performance.

"Students and parents alike will take a trip to the Hundred-Acre Wood with Christopher Robin and all of his animal friends," museum leaders said in a statement.

Auditions will be held Oct. 20 for children between the ages of 8 and 13. Those selected will go through two weeks of classes and rehearsals designed to encourage confidence and creativity.

It all leads up to a pair of performances scheduled for Nov. 17.

What to know for auditions:



Auditions are Oct. 20 at CMON, 15080 Livingston Road, from 5-8 p.m.

Registration is required in advance; click here to register.

You are required to prepare a 31-bar cut (approximately one minute) of a musical theater song. Please bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. If you do not have sheet music, accompaniment tracks are accepted.

If unable to attend in person, a recorded audition of the 32-bar cut can be emailed to scalakos@gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

What to know if selected:



Space in this performance class is limited and tuition for selected participants is $200 per student.

Rehearsals are scheduled for Nov. 7-10, and Nov. 14-16, at CMON, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. per session.

What to know about the performances

