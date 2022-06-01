As Seen on 4: May 2022

May 2022
- 5/31: Lee County Schools assuring parents of safety measures following Texas mass shooting
- 5/31: Points by Paul: Senators Community Foundation
- 5/24: How to Identify and Humanely Euthanize a Cane Toad
- 5/23: Disaster Supply Kit Checklist
- 5/23: U.S. Coast Guard & Auxillary Meet-and-Greet Breakfast
- 5/23: Period Poverty Awareness Week
- 5/19: Habitat for Humanity Affordable Housing Application
- 5/18: Report Algal Blooms in Your Neighborhood
- 5/15: Full Moon Yoga on Lover's Key
- 5/13: Lee County Solid Waste Collection Schedule Lookup
- 5/13: View the Lunar Eclipse (Sunday) at the FSW James & Barbara Moore Observatory
- 5/12: Swim Safety
- 5/11: 'Mind Your Mind' Community Day
- 5/10: This week's St. Matthew's House food distributions
- 5/9: Fresh from Florida Seed Community Garden Program
- 5/3: Gov. DeSantis announces nearly $20 million to aid coastal inland communities
- 5/2: Population growth in Lee County
- 5/1: Cape Coral Water