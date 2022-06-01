Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

As Seen on 4: May 2022

Posted at 6:46 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 06:46:08-04

May 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4