Habitat for Humanity providing homes for 29 new families

Posted at 4:58 AM, May 19, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry county will be coming together to hold a land dedication ceremony at it's newest HOA neighborhood.

The plan, is to have new affordable housing for 29 families within the city limit.

Habitat for humanity is celebrating what they've got planned in the future.

As city leaders and donors will come together this Thursday, to be a part of that land dedication.

Habitat is currently accepting applications for homes, that will be built on lots 1 and 2, as they hope to begin construction in December of this year.

These homes will be sold to single-families with an affordable mortgage.

And at this point and time, the affordable housing crisis is at a tipping point.

Which is why, Habitat is looking to provide a solution to meet the need for affordable housing.

The land dedication will begin at 8 AM.

