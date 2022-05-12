Habitat for Humanity looking to create more affordable housing in Lee, Hendry Counties

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Affordable housing has been a hot-button issue throughout Southwest Florida with prices climbing almost by the minute.

But one local organization is looking to change that, making housing more affordable for those families who need it.

"We are standing on our Phase 2 of our Heritage Heights neighborhood," says Cece Schepp, Director of Communications at Habitat For Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties. "So really, our future.”

On a plot of land, sitting in Heritage Heights, the future of Lee County’s affordable housing awaits.

"When we first planned out the community we knew we wanted to do townhomes because, really, the intention behind it is to serve more families,” said Schepp.

That’s right- townhomes. The nonprofit have already started part of that mission with their Heritage Heights neighborhood.

"This will be 91 townhome units as well as a few single-family homes around the lake.”

It’s somewhat unfamiliar territory, as this marks the first time Habitat will be constructing townhomes. But those with the organization say so long as the demand for affordable housing remains high, they’re committed to helping.

"More than 79,000 households are paying more than 30% of their income just on housing alone- just to put a roof over their heads," says Schepp. "Really, as we’re seeing this critical need of affordable housing unfold in Lee County specifically, we completely understand that being able to offer affordable options is just so significant and so important.”

And they’ll be breaking ground pretty soon.

"Our plan at the moment is to break ground on our townhomes in our 2023-2024 fiscal year," Schepp said. "Hopefully we will see that happen and those plans will stay concrete and we’ll be able to see that in just a couple of years.”