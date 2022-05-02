Lee County leading the way nationally in population growth

FLORIDA — Population growth is fueling Florida’s housing crisis in 2022.

Two Southwest Florida counties are now leading the way nationally in population growth.

According to the Business Observer , Lee county along with Polk county made the top ten list of 1800 counties nationwide with the most, new residents in 2021.

Lee is ranked ninth and Polk is number seven.

According to the Census Bureau data, those counties gained more than forty-seven thousand people combined.

Metro areas like Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers also made the list.

TOP 10 COUNTIES

Maricopa Arizona Collin Texas Riverside California Fort Bend Texas Williamson Texas Denton Texas Polk Florida Montgomery Texas Lee Florida Utah Utah

TOP 10 METRO AREAS