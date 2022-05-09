Unity Garden seed packets now available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is providing free starter seed packets to Floridians at partner locations across the state as part of the new Unity Gardens Initiative.

Floridians will be able to pick up their free starter seed packets from one of the 59 University of Florida IFAS extension offices that are home to a master garden volunteer program.

Local offices include:



Charlotte County (1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte)

Collier County (14700 Immokalee Road, Naples)

Lee County (3410 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers)

Hendry County (1085 Pratt Blvd., LaBelle)

Individuals will be able to receive up to three seed packets and an IFAS Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide to start their own Unity Garden. Eggplant, corn, sweet peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and three different varieties of tomato seeds will be available.

The mission of FDACS’ Unity Gardens Initiative is to bring Floridians together to encourage positive community engagement, healthy living, better mental health, and to connect with our food systems and production. Florida gardeners are invited to share pictures of their Unity Gardens on social media using #FLcommUNITYGardens.

Click here to learn more about the program.

