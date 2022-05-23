Period poverty: Group issues challenge for essential supplies

NAPLES, Fla. — Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL is providing free, essential period products to thousands of at-risk people in SWFL so they can participate fully in daily life.

Startling statistics surround Period Poverty:

1 in 4 women do not have access to period supplies due to income.

2 in 5 girls have missed school because the do not have this basic necessity.

State and Federal aid programs including SNAP (food stamps) cannot be used to purchase period products because they are considered a luxury item.

Rags, socks, paper towels and newspaper are used as substitutes leading to emotional and health issues.

If they must stay home during their periods, women and girls miss 20% of school days or workdays per year.

The SWFL Period Poverty Challenge seeks participants who will sponsor one woman or girl with period supplies for a year by donating $30 during Period Poverty Awareness Week, May 23-29. Donations can be made online at www.APSofSWFL.org/donate or by mail to

PO Box 413005-65

Naples, FL 34101

“Most people think Period Poverty is a third world country problem and are not aware that it exists in the United States including SWFL. We hope that Period Poverty Awareness Week and the $15,000 SWFL Challenge will help change that.” said Dusti Beaubien, the president of the Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL. “We are determined to continue to expand the number of period products distributed every month so that a period is the end of a sentence, and does not interfere with a woman’s ability to work or a girl’s education.”

Since it was founded in 2019, the organization has distributed 2.4 million period products through over 190 locations in Collier and Lee counties.