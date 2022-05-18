Warning! Blue Green Algae

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officials with the city of Cape Coral are warning residents of a Blue-Green Algae Bloom in the freshwater canals.

The bloom is located in the Borris canal system just north of veterans and south of Trafalgar Pkwy.

According to the city, staff members reported the bloom back on May 11th and the city acted quickly to warn residents.

"This specific location of this algae bloom is within our freshwater canal system and our freshwater canal systems are not affected by the release of nutrients from Lake Okeechobee," said Melissa Mickey with the city of Cape Coral.

Mickey said that the area had factors and contributions, "That will be taken into consideration as we continue to investigate the algae bloom."

Housing developments, a new sports complex and rapid growth in that area Mickey says could all be factors as to what is feeding the bloom.

Blue-green algae in its toxic form can cause illness to pet, humans, and other wildlife that comes in contact with it.

"They should not be swimming in that water, they should not get it on their face, their hands, eyes, they don’t want to eat shellfish from those locations, the signs specifically mention all of those things," Mickey said.

There are also things you can do at home, Mickey says, while the city looks for long-term solutions, "Minimize your fertilizer usage during the summer especially those that use phosphorus and nitrogen," or any unnecessary fertilizing.

Mickey says if it's not feeding your lawn, "It’s going to go into our water, our canals, our swales and end up feeding algae."

The Cape Coral City Council will be addressing this issue, with many others on Wednesday's agenda.

