Declaration of Stage 1 Water Shortage Condition

AN ABNORMALLY DRY SEASON AND THE IRRIGATION OF WATER USAGE EXCEEDING SUPPLY ARE REASONS WHY CAPE CORAL CITY MANAGER HAS ISSUED A STAGE 1 WATER SHORTAGE CONDITION. — Rob Hernandez, the Cape Coral City manager has issued a stage 1 Water Shortage Condition that will be effective May 2, 2022, at midnight.

The reason for this is said to be because of an abnormally dry season and the irrigation of water usage is exceeding the supply.

The stage 1 water declaration restricts the watering of the lawn to no more than once a day — it is a mandatory one-day watering schedule.

Watering days and hours all depend on the last number of the address.

See the new watering schedule below:

Addresses ending in 0: Monday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Addresses ending in 1: Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Addresses ending in 2: Thursday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Addresses ending in 3: Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Addresses ending in 4: Sunday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Addresses ending in 5: Saturday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Addresses ending in 6: Thursday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Addresses ending in 7: Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Addresses ending in 8: Sunday 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Addresses ending in 9: Saturday 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The following irrigation water use restrictions also take effect at midnight on May 2, 2022:

For properties or developments up to and including five acres in size that have an irrigation system that simultaneously irrigates multiple properties with different watering times including, but not limited to, duplexes, multi-family units, compound use, and mixed-use units, watering is allowed on Mondays from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For properties or developments more than five acres in size that have an irrigation system that simultaneously irrigates multiple properties with different watering times including, but not limited to, multi-family, compound use, and mixed-use units, watering is allowed on Mondays from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Watering of new lawns and landscaping during a 45-day establishment period is permitted on any day of the week from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Hand watering is allowed at any time.

The City of Cape Coral will be increasing enforcement activity to address illegal watering.

The City began pumping from the Charlotte County Reservoir on Friday and is currently working on multiple irrigation supply improvements: