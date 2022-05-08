Watch
St. Matthew's holding three food distributions

Posted at 5:53 PM, May 08, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew's House is holding three food distributions with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks until the move to the new warehouse is complete.

In the month of April, St. Matthew's served over 25,389 households with a condensed moving schedule. Despite the continued condensed moving schedule, they expect another record-breaking number for May.

St. Matthew’s schedule:

Monday, May 9th from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at St. Elizabeth Seton 5225 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, FL 34116

Tuesday, May 10th from 1 PM - 2 PM at Fairway Bible Church, 3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114.

Thursday, May 12th from 10:30 - 12:30 PM at Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, 4400 Tamiami Trail East Naples, FL 34112.

