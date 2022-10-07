After Ian: Updates for Friday, Oct. 7

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution.

Fort Myers Beach residents: Click here for recovery information compiled by your city leaders.

OUTAGES - Click here for information on interactive outage maps. Utility companies are aware of the widespread outages and unless noted, ask you do not make new outage reports. FPL outages are sourced from the online map reports and indicate estimated restoration times; LCEC's outages are posted at regular intervals on their Storm Center page.

FPL OUTAGES AS OF 5AM, Friday Oct. 7

Sarasota - 9,610

DeSoto - 1,220

Charlotte - 22,300

Lee - 8,000

Collier - 4,908

LCEC OUTAGES AS OF 6PM Thursday, Oct. 6

Marco Island - 704 out (18,878 on)

Immokalee - 147 out (15,593 on)

Carnestown - 316 out (2,923 on)

Lehigh Acres - 360 out (32,766 on)

North Fort Myers - 27,420 out (28,859 on)

Cape Coral - 59,690 out (34,586 on)

FPL has opened outage relief centers where customers can get updates, depending on location, ice, water, device charging, etc.; locations are listed here as they open each day.

The City of Cape Coral has electronic device charging stations located at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters, and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte County Utilities Department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice. For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

SHELTERS/RECOVERY CENTERS

Disaster Recovery Center open at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, open 9am-6pm daily.

Lee County has adjusted its shelter operations to adjust for current needs:



Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Pkwy., Estero

South Fort Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road, Fort Myers

HELP WANTED

Cape Coral is hiring debris removal monitors/contractors. Call 1-866-960-2325 (option 2) for more details.

Thompson Consulting will hire local residents to support Lee County debris removal efforts. No physical labor involved and no experience is necessary. Hiring event 4 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 2050 Broadway Circle, Fort Myers. Click here [PDF] for full details.

VOLUNTEERS

Statewide, those interested in helping in the Ian recovery effort can visit http://www.volunteerflorida.org to sign up.

Those wishing to help out in Sarasota County can submit a form of interest by clicking here.

Harry Chapin Food Bank needs volunteers; those interested can click here to register and pick a time to help.

The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is now open. To register and receive an assignment with an agency that needs assistance, visit 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, open from 7–11 a.m. daily. You can also register at coadfl.org.

Donations of food and goods are being accepted at St. Vincent de Paul, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

RELIEF FUNDING

An information center has been set up at the Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Fort Myers, for those looking for details on FEMA grants, Florida Small Business Loans, Emergency Bridge Loans, and other programs. They will be open from 10am-3pm Thursday and Friday.

MONEY

Bank of America Temporary mobile ATMs



13650 Six Mile Parkway, Fort Myers

1270 Jacaranda Blvd. Venice

Daniels Crossing in Venice

INSURANCE ISSUES/REBUILDING

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit this website.

Households in need of damage assistance can call FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. The hotline will remain open through Friday, October 28, 2022. Crisis Cleanup may be able to help with:



Fallen trees

Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal to curb

Tarping Roofs

Debris removal to curb

Lamar Advertising is providing free tarp for those who need roof coverage at their office at 14580 Global Parkway from 9am-5pm now through Friday.

The City of North Port Building Division: Permits to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian are being expedited. Permit applications for roof repairs may be submitted online at NorthPortFL.gov/Building or in person at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., and are being issued within 24 hours.

Those with concerns related to insurance are invited to attend an "insurance village" (also known as an "Initial Payment Center," at Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., which will be open daily until further notice.

If you believe you have fallen victim to insurance fraud or an unlicensed contractor, you can call the State Attorney's Office at 1-239-533-1342.

Lee County has announced the opening of an office for special rebuilding permits for construction and well water systems. The City of Fort Myers has waived permit fees associated with rebuilding as a result of the hurricane for 90 days effective Sep 30th.

Cape Coral permitting: Hours of operation will be Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.



City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Art Center, 4533 Coronado Pkwy.

The City of Punta Gorda Building department will be open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). The inspection request line and online services for scheduling inspections are currently live. All state and local contractors must still register and obtain a permit for any roofing work performed over three (3) squares (300 sq ft) in the City of Punta Gorda. Please call (941) 575-3324.

Operation Blue Roof provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Ian in Charlotte and Lee Counties. Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us

WATER SAFETY

Charlotte Harbor Water Association has rescinded a boil water notice for its customers following a satisfactory completion of the Bacteriological survey showing the water is safe to drink.

Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. has restored water service throughout all Little Hickory Island on Bonita Beach. Some individual homes, condominiums or businesses do not have service due to leaks in the building or on the customer’s property. As water service becomes available, customers are advised to boil water for drinking until otherwise notified. Water service may be turned off at some properties. Customers are advised to contact BSU Customer Service when they return to their property, so water can be turned back on while they are present.

Collier County emergency officials confirm all boil water notices have been lifted, including the City of Naples.

All Charlotte County Utilities Department customers should have water service at this time. Please be aware that your water pressure may be lower than normal. As a reminder, please limit your usage. The Burnt Store service area's boil water notice has been rescinded; all other areas are currently under a boil water notice until further notice. Call 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000 if you do not have water, or see a large amount of water coming out of the ground, or are experiencing a sewer backup.

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for all customers of Lee County Utilities as well as other utilities serving Lee County. This includes residents of Fort Myers, Cape Coral. Customers of some utilities – such as FGUA in Lehigh and Bonita Springs Utilities – no longer have to boil water. Check with your utility to determine your status – but if you do not know, continue to boil as a precaution.

CURFEWS

The City of North Port's overnight curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.; The only exception is work commutes.

Most of Lee County remains under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Pine Island, Fort Myers Beach and Bonita Beach are under a 24/7 curfew.



Sanibel transitions to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. starting this evening.

A mandatory curfew is in place for all unincorporated Collier County from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. City of Naples curfew begins at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for residential neighborhoods until further notice.

The curfew for Charlotte County has been amended to 10 p.m. - 6 a.m., effective immediately.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

WM (Waste Management) of Charlotte County has resumed its usual residential regular schedule. WM will collect only household garbage in carts and bags. Recycling, yard waste and bulk items will not be collected at this time. Commercial and roll off service has also resumed.

The City of Naples has resumed garbage and recycling collections for all single-family, multi-family, and commercial properties as of Monday. Visit https://www.naplesgov.com/hurricane/page/solid-waste-debris-removal for full instructions/details.

Charlotte County curbside collection has resumed. Regular household solid waste only. No recycling, vegetation, or construction and demolition will be collected until further notice. Before discarding refrigerators, remove all food items. Food being discarded should be bagged before going into solid waste bins. Mini-transfer facilities and the landfill remain closed at this time.

North Port garbage pickup and debris pickup has resumed. Recycling resumes normal schedule Oct. 12.

Waste Pro (Cape Coral) and Lee County Solid Waste have resumed collection schedules. Household garbage only, including everyday trash and spoiled food items — Collection of recycling, horticulture, and bulk waste will resume later. If you need to order a replacement container, fill out this online form.

LEE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)



Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers

San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Businesses are encouraged to take their storm debris to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, and will be charged by weight. It will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landscaping companies hauling vegetative storm debris cleared from residential properties will need a signed declaration from the resident indicating the address where the debris was generated. No debris will be accepted without a signed declaration.



Cape Coral residents may drop off vegetative debris at 1130 NW 28th Place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.



You must bring ID to show you are a Cape Coral resident. Do not place debris in bags.

Oregon Products is set up at the SWFL Enterprise Center to help sharpen chainsaws and any products needed for tree removal free of charge - They'll be there for the next week to 10 days.

FOOD AND WATER

Collier County is keeping a list of food distribution sites up-to-date at this link.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church is providing free food, supplies, electricity access and air conditioning access from 9 a.m. to noon - 141 Deleon Street

Denny’s has set up a mobile kitchen for people to get a hot meal. They’re in the Lowe’s parking lot off Santa Barbara and Veterans Parkway. They’ll be here until Saturday from 8-2.

The City of Cape Coral has drinking water available for refilling containers (you must bring your own container):



Diplomat Middle School, 1039 NE 16th Terr.

Mariner Middle School, 425 Chiquita Blvd N.

St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples has food, water, and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) available daily at 5225 Golden Gate Parkway.

St. Katherine's Catholic Church (1922 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral) is handing out supplies this week from 9am-3pm daily. Food, water, baby wipes, and other supplies are available.

McDonald's Mobile Kitchen "McRig" will be providing meals Wednesday through Sunday from 10am-4pm at the McDonald's store at 13418 S McCall Rd. in Port Charlotte.

Sarasota County has created a Twitter thread listing points of distribution, which you can access here.

Lee County released a list of distribution points, which will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs

Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers

Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

Across the street from City Hall, 1020 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral

Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800 NW 28th Ave, Cape Coral



Charlotte County has three food and water distribution centers opened:

Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N Access Rd. Englewood, 8am-6pm

DONATIONS

An item dropoff is being held behind the Fort Myers Skatium, 2250 Broadway Circle, until 6 p.m. Call 239-321-7510 for more info.

Ocean Church at 2016 Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral is a FEMA collection site. Diapers (adult and infant), baby wipes, formula, tarps, cleaning supplies, gas cans, portable grills, and propane tanks are in highest need at this time.

CAN Community Health holds a donation drive starting at 10am at Edison Mall (between Macy's and Dillard's) - water, canned goods, cleaning supplies, baby needs, and much more accepted. More info at http://cancommumityhealth.org/hurricane-ian-assistance

HYGIENE

Cape Coral has two hygiene stations open daily. Showers, restrooms, cooling areas, charging stations and laundry facilities are available.



Cape Coral Technical College, 360 Santa Barbara Blvd N. (ADA-compliant shower available)

2817 SW 3rd Ln.

Tide "Loads of Hope" is operating daily from 9am-5pm at the Walmart at 545 Pine Island Road.

TRANSPORTATION

Southwest Florida International Airport has resumed public operations with a limited schedule.

Charlotte County Transit resumed operations on Tuesday. To make a reservation call 941-575-4000.

Ft. Myers-based Seminole Gulf Railway sustained substantial damage from Hurricane Ian. Several bridge structures were destroyed by the storm surge at Caloosahatchee and Peace Rivers, making the railroad inoperable for several months.

MEDICAL

NCH has partnered with Amwell to provide free virtual care services for two weeks as a resource to our community. For individuals who do not have internet access, the NCH Employee Medical Center in the Greentree Plaza will be open. http://NCHmd.org/virtualcare Coupon code: NCH

A Mobile Field Hospital containing 100 beds and an emergency department located at the Edison Mall in the former Sears building is open for services. This facility will serve the general public, providing diagnosis and treatment of a variety of issues routinely seen at traditional hospitals. Residents should continue to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

CanoHealth Group offering a mobile medical unit with free blood pressure, heart rate, and glucose checks; wound care and limited lab services at Sacred Heart, 211 W Charlotte Ave. in Punta Gorda, during regular hours.

A Disaster Medical Assistance Team has been deployed to North Port and will serve as a mobile health facility until further notie. The DMAT is located at Tamiami Trail (Hwy 41) and Sumter Blvd.

KIDZ Medical Services is open and seeing young patients. 2600 Immokalee Rd., Naples. Leadership at the medical center says, "No child will be turned away."

GoodRx is offering free telehealth services with code FL-CARE-100

Lee Health wants to let the community know that Lee Convenient Care – Bonita Health Center (3501 Health Center Blvd.) is now OPEN for urgent care services that are NOT emergencies. Hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day until further notice.

Click here for updates on other Lee Health facility reopening status.

A Mobile Health Clinic is set up at Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The clinic is currently open 24 hours a day providing urgent care services.

HCA Florida Cape Coral Emergency at 322 SW Pine Island Road has re-opened.

FPL announced it has restored service to all hospitals in its coverage area. This is expected to expedite recovery and reopenings for ERs and medical facilities.

Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Veterans who receive care in the network can call 1-877-741-3400 around the clock to get their health questions or concerns answered.

Shorepoint Hospitals are back online in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.

Remote emergency room open at Cultural Center in Port Charlotte.

LEGAL

A free legal help hotline is now available for Hurricane Ian victims in the affected counties that include Polk. The hotline is available to connect residents to free legal services in qualifying counties that cannot afford an attorney. Residents can call (866) 550-2929 or click this link.

SCHOOLS

Cape Coral Charter Schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 17.

All Lee County Schools campuses will remain closed this week. A decision on next week is expected on Friday.

Collier County Schools resume operations on Thursday.

Glades County Schools resumed operations on Monday.

Hendry County Schools classes resume on Tuesday.

DeSoto County Schools will remain closed until further notice.

Charlotte County Schools are undergoing inspections with an eye towards a tentative Oct. 24 opening.

PETS/ANIMALS

University of Florida Veterinarians is offering free veterinary services. The daily service will run 9am-5pm daily from Terry Park, 3410 Palm Beach Blvd. until further notice.

COMMUNICATIONS

Click here for Verizon's critical response updates.

Verizon is operating two emergency communication centers at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)

2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open daily 8:00am - 5:00pm)

Click here for Comcast/Xfinity's critical response updates.

Xfinity provides free WiFi at Veteran's Community Park from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples

Mobile Wi-Fi stations and laptops for public use are available at:



Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, (near the skate park), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Fort Myers field office located at 4220 Executive Circle is closed through Oct. 7. Appointments and naturalization ceremonies from the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 7 will be rescheduled, and applicants will receive notification of a new date and time.

Collier residents can get free mosquitofish to put in freshwater flooded areas. Each fish can gobble up about 100 mosquito larvae daily - the larvae live in water and become flying, biting adults in only 7 days. Stop by between 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM on 10/6-10/7 while supplies last.

Licensing on Wheels, a service to obtain free replacement driver licenses, ID cards, and titles, is open from 8:30am-4:30pm seven days a week at these locations



Lakes Regional Library, 152900 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bonita Springs, 9080 Bonita Beach, is open from 9am-5pm Tuesday-Friday. Donations are being accepted and items including appliances, furniture, mattresses, paint and more, are available for sale.

Mercato: Thursday's regularly scheduled outdoor concert featuring Little Eddie & The Fat Fingers will double as a relief benefit for St. Matthews House. 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the event lawn near Rocco's Tacos - FREE admission, donations recommended.

Furniture Warehouse of Port Charlotte is giving away mattresses Thursday at 10am to residents who suffered a loss from the hurricane. 1241 El Jobean Rd.

Goodwill is offering individuals and families who suffered a loss of personal items a $25 voucher (maximum of 4 per family) from 10am - 4pm at the following Goodwill retail stores and Community Resource Centers:



Del Prado, 3226 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral

LaBelle, 91 S. Lee Street, LaBelle

Bonita Springs, 11601 Bonita Beach Road SE.

Palm Beach, 4162 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers

Clewiston Goodwill, 957 W Sugarland Hwy

Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd. S., Cape Coral

All City of Cape Coral Parks & Recreation locations are closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

