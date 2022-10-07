Southwest Florida Int'l resumes full operations Oct. 11

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport will resume full operations on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lee County Port Authority announced on Friday.
The airport reopened Wednesday with limited hours and services in the wake of Hurricane Ian's impact, to allow for usage by emergency responders and humanitarian flights.
The port authority wants travelers to be aware of the following:
- Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
- Although restrooms will be open, we will not have drinking water available in the terminal until the boil water notice in our area has been lifted.
- For any questions about specific flights, please go to your airline directly as they will have the most up-to-date information.