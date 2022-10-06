Lee to make announcement about next week's classes on Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County school district leaders plan an announcement for Friday about whether or not classes will resume for students next week.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier told parents via a social media video post Wednesday evening.

Bernier said the district is expecting a fully-detailed inspection report on the status of all buildings damaged in last week's hurricane.

"I suspect that we will have some good information, along with information that gives us greater concern," he said. "We need to make sure we do things safely, we have to do it with sensitivity, and we have to make sure we're doing it in the most effective manner possible."

The superintendent previously said some district buildings will likely have to be demolished.

He mentioned he visited one hard-hit campus, Cape Coral's Cafferata Elementary, where some important historical items have been recovered after the storm.

Fox 4

Bernier announced the launch of an online check-in for families to find out where they are and what they may need. You can also call 211 to fill out the survey by phone.

Pinellas County is hosting a grab-and-go food and water handout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James Stephens Elementary School, one day after the school hosted a similar drive from the Miami-Dade district.

Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto districts remain on indefinite hold as of Thursday.