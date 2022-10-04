Insurance payment center opens in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — - The following is an unedited press release from Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) will deploy an Initial Payment Center, in Port Charlotte, where insurance carriers will be on hand to assist residents with the insurance claims process. The Charlotte County Initial Payment Center will begin operation TODAY, Tuesday, October 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The purpose of the Initial Payment Center is for policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policy holders by providing resources for specific items including living expenses.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

INITIAL PAYMENT CENTER LOCATION & TIME:

Port Charlotte Initial Payment Center

Port Charlotte Town Center (Parking Lot)

1441 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Starting today, Tuesday, October 4: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST Daily

PLEASE NOTE: For updates to locations and times, please follow the DFS Twitter account [twitter.com].

For assistance when filing post-storm claims, please call the Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) or by email at Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com. For more information on Hurricane Ian insurance assistance please visit www.MyFloridaCFO.com [myfloridacfo.com].

