Mercato concert to double as hurricane relief benefit

Courtesy photo
Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 05, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — — The following is an unedited announcement from Mercato Naples.

Thursday, October 6 from 6:30-8:30pm on the event lawn.

Join us as we gather the community and support Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Enjoy live music from Little Eddie & The Fat Fingers and please consider donating to St. Matthew's House while you're here. Everyone who joins us for the concert can enter to win a 4-course dinner for 2 to Burntwood Tavern*.

HOW TO DONATE:
The first 100 people to donate $50 to the St. Matthew's House Hurricane Relief Fund at the benefit concert will receive a $10 Mercato gift card*.

Physical donations are also accepted. Please bring items of urgent need:

  • Canned protein
  • PB&J
  • Fruit cups or canned fruit
  • Ramen noodles or canned soup
  • Bleach spray and cleaning supplies
  • Canned Chili
  • Chef Boyardee
  • Oatmeal
  • Granola bars
  • Cereal
  • Toiletries
  • Baby Supplies (diapers, wipes, etc.)

Can't make it to the concert? Rebecca's Ladies Fashions is a St. Matthew's House donation drop off location during store hours.

Outdoor bar provided by The Pub.

Lawn chairs & well-behaved pets are welcome!

PLEASE NOTE: All events are weather permitting. Check back here for updates.

