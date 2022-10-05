Mercato concert to double as hurricane relief benefit

NAPLES, Fla. — — The following is an unedited announcement from Mercato Naples.

Thursday, October 6 from 6:30-8:30pm on the event lawn.

Join us as we gather the community and support Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Enjoy live music from Little Eddie & The Fat Fingers and please consider donating to St. Matthew's House while you're here. Everyone who joins us for the concert can enter to win a 4-course dinner for 2 to Burntwood Tavern*.

HOW TO DONATE:

The first 100 people to donate $50 to the St. Matthew's House Hurricane Relief Fund at the benefit concert will receive a $10 Mercato gift card*.

Physical donations are also accepted. Please bring items of urgent need:

Canned protein

PB&J

Fruit cups or canned fruit

Ramen noodles or canned soup

Bleach spray and cleaning supplies

Canned Chili

Chef Boyardee

Oatmeal

Granola bars

Cereal

Toiletries

Baby Supplies (diapers, wipes, etc.)

Can't make it to the concert? Rebecca's Ladies Fashions is a St. Matthew's House donation drop off location during store hours.

Outdoor bar provided by The Pub.

Lawn chairs & well-behaved pets are welcome!

PLEASE NOTE: All events are weather permitting. Check back here for updates.

