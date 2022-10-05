Mercato concert to double as hurricane relief benefit

NAPLES, Fla. — — The following is an unedited announcement from Mercato Naples.
Thursday, October 6 from 6:30-8:30pm on the event lawn.
Join us as we gather the community and support Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Enjoy live music from Little Eddie & The Fat Fingers and please consider donating to St. Matthew's House while you're here. Everyone who joins us for the concert can enter to win a 4-course dinner for 2 to Burntwood Tavern*.
HOW TO DONATE:
The first 100 people to donate $50 to the St. Matthew's House Hurricane Relief Fund at the benefit concert will receive a $10 Mercato gift card*.
Physical donations are also accepted. Please bring items of urgent need:
- Canned protein
- PB&J
- Fruit cups or canned fruit
- Ramen noodles or canned soup
- Bleach spray and cleaning supplies
- Canned Chili
- Chef Boyardee
- Oatmeal
- Granola bars
- Cereal
- Toiletries
- Baby Supplies (diapers, wipes, etc.)
Can't make it to the concert? Rebecca's Ladies Fashions is a St. Matthew's House donation drop off location during store hours.
Outdoor bar provided by The Pub.
Lawn chairs & well-behaved pets are welcome!
PLEASE NOTE: All events are weather permitting. Check back here for updates.