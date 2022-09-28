Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

LINKS: Power outage maps

AP680397557821.jpg
AP
AP680397557821.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 05:58:03-04

Power outages will be widespread and fast to be reported as Hurricane Ian makes its landfall into our area.

The quickest way to keep abreast with the outage situation, as well as repairs, is to visit your utility company's outage map.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2022 STORM NAMES

AlexLisa
BonnieMartin
ColinNicole
DanielleOwen
EarlPaula
FionaRichard
GastonShary
HermineTobias
IanVirginie
JuliaWalter
Karl
FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge
Pink Shell Resort
Charlotte Harbor