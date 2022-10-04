Lee County opens building/permitting office for post-hurricane repairs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — -The following is an unedited press release from Lee County.

Lee County will open an Emergency Building and Well Repair Permitting operation post-Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Department of Community Development building in downtown Fort Myers.

Homeowners need to know the following information prior to arriving at the site:

Unincorporated Lee County will open limited Emergency Building and Well Repair Permitting Services a 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Temporary permitting office set up at 2115 Second St,, Fort Myers. Go to the first floor.

For building permits, hours and dates will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

For well-repair permits, hours and days will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

Permitting is limited to repairs to existing habitable buildings and repair to wells due to Hurricane Ian. Permit applications must be storm related.

Lee County is working to expedite permits for most types of work.

Permit fees waived until further notice.

Lee County is working diligently to bring back Building Services in a responsible way, to assist residents and businesses to the maximum extent possible by maximizing resources to help the most customers possible.

A specific landing page has been set up for more information: www.leegov.com/dcd/BldPermitServ/AppsProcd/EmergProcd [leegov.com]

Contractors, who typically file for permits online, are asked to continue to use that process. This emergency operation is intended for homeowners.

Get updates from Lee County government on Hurricane Ian by following @Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc [facebook.com] .