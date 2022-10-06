Watch Now
Collier classes resume with 800 substitute teachers

Posted at 6:58 AM, Oct 06, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Schools are opening up Thursday morning for first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week.

But other schools in DeSoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties still remain on standby. In DeSoto's case, it may be months before the bell rings again.

As Collier gets classes going again, we've learned about 800 substitute teachers will be in the classrooms. That's because more than 20 percent of the district's teachers live in hard-hit Lee County.

The school district here in Collier County is hoping to help those families in need who were affected by the hurricane, by offering free breakfast and lunches until Oct. 31.

