Charlotte schools aim for Oct. 24 reopening

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio said in a district-wide update Thursday that they are doing all they can to see students back in classes by Oct. 24.

He said that all schools and facilities received some form of damage associated with Hurricane Ian. Damages range from water intrusion to the destruction of roofs, canopies, trees and HVAC apparatus.

Four campuses, Neil Armstrong, Liberty, Vineland and Port Charlotte Middle, remain without power as of Thursday.

A detailed assessment from restoration contractors is anticipated by the end of the week. In the meantime, the district is taking steps to mitigate the damage, including dehumidifying and drying out affected areas, cleaning rooms of debris, and undertaking specialist inspections of buildings.

Athletics facilities must also be deemed safe before campuses can open; this includes cleaning fields and locker rooms of debris.

"We are doing everything we can to have students back in school by Oct. 24," Dionisio said.

The district is working with superintendents from across the state, who are sending support staff as well as additional supplies, to help ensure they open by the target date.

