Driver accused of killing Charlotte County deputy expected back in court

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A woman accused of hitting and killing a Charlotte County deputy on I-75 in November will be in court on Friday for a competency hearing.

Cassandra Smith is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide. Deputies say while driving drunk, she hit and killed Deputy Christopher Taylor, who had only been on the force less than a year.

Smith's attorneys claim she needs the competency evaluation because of her courtroom behavior and her lack of understanding of the charges among other reasons. Her attorney said in February he cannot communicate with Smith as her physical and mental states are deteriorating.

Taylor's family says the evaluation is a way for her to potentially get out of the charges.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.