Funeral service for fallen Charlotte County Sheriff Deputy open to public

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) sent Fox 4 the details for the funeral for the young CCSO deputy who was killed in the line of duty the day before Thanksgiving.

Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on 1-75 last week after investigators say 30-year-old Cassandra Smith lost control of a Jeep SUV and entered the northbound paved shoulder, where Deputy Taylor and a third vehicle were engaged in a traffic stop.

The young Deputy's funeral will be Wednesday at 10:00 am. The CCSO spokeswoman said Deputy Taylor's family and those close to him are still lost for words and in disbelief.

Deputy Taylor was an only child, engaged and just celebrated his 23rd birthday days before he was killed.

His funeral is open to the public and held in Babcock Ranch. CCSO said his family including his mom, dad and fiancé are expected to speak, along with some of his coworkers.

Photo courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

There will also be a procession to honor Deputy Taylor. CCSO stated the procession to Deputy Taylor's final resting place will proceed north on i-75 to exit 161 at Duncan road. The department added that community members can safely line the streets of Piper Rd. to watch the procession.

Outside of the CCSO's department is a deputy cruiser that's draped with flowers, teddy bears and letters to the Taylor family. On the side of the cruiser is the CCSO badge with the black tape signaling a hero has fallen.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

Fox 4 was invited to the funeral and will have a crew at the service.

Donations to the Taylor family can be made here.

