Driver involved in crash that killed deputy charged with DUI manslaughter

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy was killed after being hit by a motorist on I-75 during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. just south of US-17.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep SUV was traveling north on I-75 when it lost control and entered the northbound paved shoulder, where the deputy and a third vehicle were engaged in a traffic stop.

The Jeep hit the back of the unoccupied deputy's vehicle, which then hit the deputy and the third vehicle.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says the deputy was taken to Shorepoint Health in Punta Gorda and later died from their injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The single passenger in that vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the Jeep, described as a 30-year-old woman from Lakeville, Mass., was placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter and is being booked in the Charlotte County Jail.

The northbound I-75 lanes were closed north of Jones Loop for several hours but had reopened to traffic by 5:30 a.m.

The deputy has not been identified. FHP says the investigation is ongoing.

This is only the sixth line-of-duty death of a Charlotte County deputy on record.