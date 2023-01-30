Fallen deputy honored with memorial brick

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Public Service Academy will add a 44th memorial brick in honor of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor to its Fallen Officers Memorial on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Deputy Taylor, 23, was killed in the line of duty after being hit by a motorist on I-75 during a traffic stop back in November.

30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.

Smith is accused in the crash that killed 23-year-old deputy Christopher Taylor. Florida Highway Patrol says Smith drifted off the highway and hit Taylor's patrol car, which he was standing outside of while performing a traffic stop on a third party.

Christopher Taylor graduated from the Academy in February 2022 as part of the 163rd Basic Law Enforcement Class.

The ceremony will include brief remarks from Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Public Service Academy Director Todd Everly, and the unveiling of the memorial brick by the family members.

WATCH NOW | Deputy Christopher Taylor added to its Fallen Officer Memorial