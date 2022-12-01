Fallen Charlotte County Deputy honored across the state of Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy killed in the line of duty one day before Thanksgiving was laid to rest Wednesday.

After the funeral there was a procession to First Class Deputy Christopher Taylor's resting place. People from all over Charlotte County gathered on Piper Road to show love and pay respect to the late deputy and his family.

Many in attendance were military veterans, first responders and parents of law enforcement officers. Before heading to the cemetery, Deputy Taylor was taken to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office one last time.

As police sirens rung out and American flags waved in the air, the community was still trying to process that something so tragic happened to the young deputy.

“It’s such a tragedy, we have people who are willing to put their lives on the line to be able to protect us and to help our community," said Tom Delaney, a Purple Heart Veteran. "I'm getting ready to hit my 73rd birthday and he just turned 23. It's just a terrible thing. Same thing when we lost Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller years ago."

“My heart just breaks, I am a mother of a 23-year-old, I can’t even imagine," said Alisha Barnhart a Charlotte County resident.

The love and support spilled out across the state of Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted out that he and his wife are praying for the Taylor family, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and the community.

"The state of Florida is standing with you during this time," Governor DeSantis' tweeted.

Lee County Sheriff's Office tweeted out their support and offered LCSO deputies to assist CCSO while the department grieves.

Photo Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Cape Coral Police also tweeted out condolences. "Rest in peace brother," the department tweeted.

Photo Courtesy: Cape Coral Police twitter account

And Fort Myers Police sent Fox 4's Briana Brownlee this statement:

Photo Courtesy: Fort Myer's Police

Photo Courtesy: Fort Myers Police

Back in Charlotte County, the community is calling for action.

“We have to do something about people driving while they are intoxicated. There’s too many and it’s beginning to get worse, not better," said Jane Peterson, a Charlotte County resident.

While fighting for change, the people of Charlotte County are keeping the family in their prayers.

“There are no words, I just want her to know we are praying for her we are thinking of her, but there is nothing you can really say. Her baby is gone," Alisha Barnhart said.

“My heart is heavy for them, and they are in my thoughts and prayers," said Nancy Fritz, a Port Charlotte resident.

The Charlotte County community wants the Taylor family to know that they are here for them during this tragic time.

“If there is anything we the patriot riders of American can be able to do to help them out, let them know we support them mentally and if there is something physically, we can do to please contact us," Delaney said.

The flag outside of the CCSO department is at half-staff for the fallen young hero.