Woman charged in crash that killed deputy requests bond hearing

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The woman charged with killing a Charlotte County deputy in a crash on I-75 will be in court for a bond hearing today.

Prosecutors say Cassandra Smith was driving drunk when she crashed into deputy Christopher Taylor, killing him on November 22, 2022. He was 23-years old.

Court documents show Smith will ask to be released on bond.

Investigators said Taylor had pulled over another vehicle during a traffic stop on I-75 when he was killed.

In a document filed last year, Smith’s attorney said that if the judge granted her bond Smith, “will attend all future court appearances and is willing to accept any additional bond conditions the court would impose."

In a separate court filing, the state attorney pointed out that Smith has prior arrests for DUI and the evidence in this case is strong.

Smith is facing two DUI charges and one count of vehicular homicide.