Charges officially filed against woman accused in DUI crash that killed deputy

WFTX
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 13, 2022
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Cassandra Smith, the woman accused in the DUI-related death of a Charlotte County deputy, is now charged on five counts.

30-year-old Smith is charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI damage to a person or property, and refusal to submit to testing.

Smith is accused in the crash that killed 23-year-old deputy Christopher Taylor. Florida Highway Patrol says Smith drifted off the highway and hit Taylor's patrol car, which he was standing outside of while performing a traffic stop on a third party.

A Fox 4 investigation revealed Smith has a history of DUI arrests. One, out of Palm Beach County, resulted in a court order prohibiting her from drinking alcohol for 12 months — a stipulation that expired Aug. 31.

Prosecutors pointed out that Smith's license had expired three days prior to the crash.

A judge ruled Smith is "a danger to society" and granted the prosecutors' motion to keep Smith in pre-trial detention without bond.

Deputy Taylor had only been on the job since February.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on January 3 at 9 a.m.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, according to court records.

