Woman accused in crash that killed deputy asks judge to grant bond

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Cassandra Smith, the woman accused in the DUI-related death of a Charlotte County deputy, asked the judge to grant bond a week after a motion to keep her in jail.

30-year-old Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

A judge ruled Smith is "a danger to society" and granted the prosecutors' motion to keep Smith in pre-trial detention without bond.

An attorney for Smith says if the bond is granted she promises to attend all future court appearances and will accept any additional bond conditions.

Smith is accused in the crash that killed 23-year-old deputy Christopher Taylor. Florida Highway Patrol says Smith drifted off the highway and hit Taylor's patrol car, which he was standing outside of while performing a traffic stop on a third party.

A Fox 4 investigation revealed Smith has a history of DUI arrests. One, out of Palm Beach County, resulted in a court order prohibiting her from drinking alcohol for 12 months — a stipulation that expired Aug. 31.

Prosecutors pointed out that Smith's license had expired three days prior to the crash.

Deputy Taylor had only been on the job since February.

"Chris may have been an only child, but our countless brothers and sisters – many right here in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will mourn him," said Sheriff Bill Prummell, echoing the sentiments of many surrounding law enforcement agencies across the state.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on January 3 at 9 a.m.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, according to court records.