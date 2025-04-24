Northeast Cape faces irrigation ban as Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer hits critical level

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District plans to issue tighter restrictions on residents in northeast Cape Coral due to the "critical threshold" of the Mid-Hawthron Aquifer.

In a post online, it says continued water use at current levels could cause long-term damage.

Based on the downward trajectory, new restrictions will go into place on May 2, 2025, if the water levels remain below the threshold.



Residents and businesses will no longer be able to use their irrigation systems if they are connected to the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer.

Limiting the construction of new Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer wells within the water shortage area to just potable use.

New users will be required to seek a different water source other than the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer for irrigation.

"These restrictions will be put into place to protect the aquifer and drinking water supply," the district said in a statement.

SFWMD

Fox 4 has been following the water levels for months, and even years as this happens quite often.

At a meeting earlier this month, Bureau Chief Mark Elsner said the water level in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer was sitting at 91.6 feet below sea level. If it gets to 93 feet for two consecutive weeks, you won't be allowed to water your lawn at all.

This map posted by the district shows the level is at 93 feet.