Dry wells again? Cape aquifer could be drained further this dry season

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It has been a very wet, wet season in Cape Coral. In fact, we have received 126% of our normal rainfall or about 10 inches more. While that sounds great heading into the dry season, it wasn’t enough to recharge the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer that supplies water, including drinking water to Northeast Cape Coral.

“We are somewhat disappointed in the response of aquifer over the summer,” said Mark Elsner, the Water Supply Bureau Chief with the South Florida Water Management District.

He says we typically see a 15-foot increase in the aquifer during the summer months, but this summer that didn’t happen. Instead, it only rose 3 to 5 feet.

“The aquifer doesn’t recharge locally,” says Elsner. “The recharge area is up in DeSoto and Charlotte County. We looked up water levels up there, and water levels are maintaining themselves in that area. Within Cape Coral and the lack of response this summer, we think it is just due to the demands in the Cape itself.”

Unlike last winter, where El Nino conditions brought a wetter than average dry season, this dry season is expected to be drier and warmer as La Nina settles in.

“Historically, we have seen around 16, 15-to-17-foot draw down during the dry season,” said Elsner. “So, that gives us considerable amounts of concern. We didn’t experience that last year, but if history repeats itself, it could bring us to minimal flow level and harm to the aquifer.”

Elsner says that harm could start to occur if water levels dropped to 103 feet below the surface. Water levels are currently at 87 feet. That’s a difference of 16 feet, well within the historical drawn down.

And if you are wondering what harm could look like, think of the aquifer as a balloon full of water.

“The water supports the outside of the balloon,” said Elsner. “So, when you drop the water level in the balloon or take water out of it, the balloon...you can compact it. It’s mushier.”

Elsner says if the aquifer compacts or collapses, it will no longer have the storage capacity it has today.

Outside of the harm to aquifer, Elsner says this winter’s draw will likely lead to more dry wells in Northeast Cape, forcing folks to drill deeper. And while Lee County and Cape Coral, are putting in regional services in to reduce the demand of the aquifer it could still take years.

“The project is taking longer than what was originally projected to be completed in 2024,” said Elsner. “Now we are understanding it is the end of 2025.”

And that is just the first quadrant of the work.

“The latest we saw from the city is it could be until 2035 until all the residents in this area would be served with regional,” said Elsner.

With the expected drawdown this winter, Elsner says it is going to be extremely important for residents on well water in Northeast Cape Coral to conserve water and follow the coming water restrictions. He says residents will have to pick between having a green lawn and having drinking water.