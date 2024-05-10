"HELP US!" Northeast Cape homeowners say water issues could run them out of town

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Laurene Flower said the water issues for homeowners on wells could eventually run her family out of North-East Cape Coral.

“Hello city…help us," said Flower.

On May 10, Flower pointed to each neighbor and told FOX 4 each of their problems with wells in the area. The state has had the water supply in a shortage since November 2023.

Flower and her neighbor Dylan Lambert said it costs around $15,000 to have a company drill a new water well after it runs dry.

Since November of 2023, the area north of Pine Island Road to the Gator Slough Canal between Nelson Road north and Northeast 24th Avenue has been under a water shortage by the City of Cape Coral.

The South Florida Water Management District issued the shortage, but the city is telling people to only water their lawns once a week.

Homeowners like Dylan Lambert said he bought his home in NE Cape Coral in 2021 and has already paid $15,000 to dig a new well after his went dry.

As water levels continue to drop for the Mid Hawthorn Aquifer, well drilling companies like Big Daddy's Well Drilling say their calls for service haven't stopped.

The owner of a local well-drilling company says he's drilling as many as two wells a day to keep up with wells drying up in Northeast Cape.

“We have a lot of calls we are doing the best we can we are drilling two wells a day if we can,” said the well drilling company's owner, Michael Witten.

On Friday, Flower and Lambert asked if more could be done, such as limiting the number of homes built in the area until the water level recovers.

“Obviously, you want to see growth in a city but you do have to take care of the residents that already live here," said Lambert.

Fox 4 has asked City of Cape Coral leaders what resolutions can be made and what city officials would like to see happen to resolve this.

We will update this article, when that answer is received.