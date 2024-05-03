GOT TO DIG DEEPER| Water shortage in Cape Coral forcing homes to re-drill their wells

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, helping neighbors in North Cape Coral is a full-time job for Big Daddy’s Well Drilling.

Michael Witten owns the company and said Cape Coral's water shortage has kept his crews busy.

“We have a lot of calls we are doing the best we can we are drilling two wells a day if we can,” said Witten.

On Friday, Witten told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez, that many of his customers do not need new wells, they need them to be dug deeper.

It's a problem Witten said many homes will continue to see as underground water levels for homes that rely on well water, continued to drop.

“From the 2004-2005 era during that housing boom wells were roughly cased to 100 feet maybe 120 and they are 140 feet deep. we set pumps right now at about 140-160 feet so we just drilled a well today down to 260 feet," said Witten.

Witten said water wells need to be dug deeper to reach the ever-shrinking water levels underground.

Since November of 2023, the area North of Pine Island Road to the Gator Slough Canal between Nelson Road North and Northeast 24th Avenue had been under a water shortage by the City of Cape Coral.

The south Florida Water Management District issued the shortage, but the city is telling people to only water their lawns once a week.

