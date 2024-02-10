Cape Coral's Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer seeing improves from recent rains

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Parts of north Cape Coral have been under water restrictions since November due to water levels in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer dropping to record low levels. But that was before the extremely wet dry season kicked into high gear. Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley spoke with the South Florida Water Management District to see how the aquifer is recovering.

“That area has been fortunate with the El Nino weather pattern that we are 5 inches above normal since November of last year,” said Mark Elsner, Water Supply Bureau Chief.

We all know how wet it has been in Cape Coral lately, including a day in January when it just wouldn’t stop raining. That storm alone brought 5 to 10 inches of rainfall to parts of cape coral. The South Florida Water Management District says the “wet” dry season we have had has led to less water usage for irrigation and more water entering the aquifer. In fact, water levels, which are typically in decline this time of year, have risen a couple of feet. Still, Elsner says now is not the time to let off the gas.

“We have to understand we are getting into the heart of the dry season right now, where we have typically seen the largest declines,” said Elsner. “We are still projecting declines in water levels, but it’s going to be less impactful because waters have increased over the last few months.”

Despite the increase in water levels, restrictions remain in place for landscape irrigation for those on wells from Pine Island Road to Gator Slough Canal and from Nelson Road to NE 24th Ave.