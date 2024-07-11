WASTED MONEY ON WATER| Homeowners in Cape Coral learning a new well means new problems during water shortage

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While the rainy season means the grass may be greener for folks who live in northeast Cape Coral, homeowners like Dylan Lambert said the water shortage, which has caused many of the wells to run dry, is slowly leading them to a dead end.

"We finally got running water which is nice, it’s number one...but insurance won’t cover it,” said Lambert.

On Thursday, Lambert said his insurance company won't cover the $15,000 it cost him to dig a new well after his ran dry.

“They will cover the equipment but the equipment costs what the deductible costs, so it ends up being nothing,” said Lambert.

The South Florida Water Management Districthas placed the area where Lambert, and many others live, under a water shortage since November 2023 because of the shrinking water levels of the Mid Hawthorne Aquifer.

The long-standing issue was something Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez spoke to Dylan Lambert about just two months ago.

“I had to get another gym membership just so I could go there and shower,” said Lambert.

On Thursday, as dark afternoon skies returned to Cape Coral for the summer, Fox 4 was waiting for a response from the water district to see if the rainy season has made an impact on the shrinking water levels.

Lambert said he hoped the answer was yes.

“Makes it harder to live here just paying for all the expenses, especially stuff that you don't really account for...you account for normal homeowner stuff but not a new well," said Lambert.