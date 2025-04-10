CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many people move to Cape Coral for the feeling of paradise, like Lee Fisher.

“I have a lot of money wrapped up in landscaping,” said Fisher, who lives in northeast Cape Coral.

When he found out about the water shortage where he lives, he was surprised to find out he could only water his lawn once a week.

Watch as Fox 4's Bella Line explains the dwindling water supply:

More water restrictions loom as Cape Coral water supply dwindles even more

"I complied with the restrictions, but when it went down to one day a week, it was that's kind of hard for me to swallow,” said Fisher.

On Thursday, the South Florida Water Management District held a meeting and asked the board to grant phase 4 of the city's water restrictions.

"This really in the city's history, 54 years, is the first time where we had to amend where we're going due to a water quantity, a water supply issue,” said Michael Ilczyszyn, Cape Coral City Manager.

Bureau Chief Mark Elsner says the water level in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer is sitting at 91.6 feet below sea level. If it gets to 93 feet for two consecutive weeks, you won't be allowed to water your lawn at all.

"It's hard for me to see how that little bit of water restriction is going to help the actual water table,” said Fisher.

There's a catch. According to the South Florida Water Management District website, as of now, you can water your lawn at any time with a hose.

"We're doing about everything we can at this point anyway,” said Fisher. "It's a modern system, so it's engineered to save water in the first place."

Then there's the issue of wells, which was brought up on Thursday by some board members.

"You keep issuing permits for wells but there's only a certain volume there,” said Ron Bergeron, board member. “Apparently the growth is going out ahead of the infrastructure that could support city water. That's a two edged sword."

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on the water shortage in your neighborhood.