Over 20% of the week's water violations came from the water shortage area in NE Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The six-month water shortage continues to plague homes in North East Cape Coral, drying out wells and turning homeowner's front lawns into plots of sand.

On Thursday, Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez discovered the City of Cape Coral handed out 292 water violations from May 8-15.

Of the 292 violations, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral said 63 were from the section of NE Cape Coral under the water shortage (21.57%).

NE Cape Coral Homeowners like Laurene Flower say they are not surprised, but still irritated.

“I mean I have seen it. I see the sprinklers going and my grass is brown and it's going stay brown,” said Flower.

The issue has become so bad, that some homeowners whose wells ran dry had to buy gym memberships just to shower.

On Thursday, the solution proposed by the City of Cape Coral is to continue asking people to conserve water and issue violations for those who do not.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the South Florida Water Management District told Fox 4's Colton Chavez they have created an agreement with the City of Cape Coral that can stop new properties from drilling wells that access the aquifer in North East Cape Coral.

Below is that statement:

"The District cannot place a moratorium on building permits. However, the District has delegated well-permitting authority to the City of Cape Coral. This well permitting will be transitioning to Lee County through an interlocal agreement in June. Pursuant to the delegation agreement, the District can direct the local well-permitting authority to cease issuing well construction permits for wells that tap the mid-Hawthorn Aquifer, if warranted. The District will continue to work closely with the City of Cape Coral on innovative ways to maximize water conservation going forward." Randy Smith Office of Open Government and Media Relations Supervisor Office of Communications and Public Engagement South Florida Water Management District

Some homeowners have asked for a stop on new construction in the area.

On Wednesday, the city council approved a $25 million grant that will refund property owners in North Cape Coral some of the money they spent, to switch over to city water.