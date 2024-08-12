Watch Now
Former Cape Coral City Councilwoman pleads guilty to felony fraud

Patty Cummings was charged with three felonies
CAPE CORAL, Fla — A former City Councilwoman pled guilty to three felonies involving a fraud investigation.

Patty Cummings was sentenced to two years of probation for fraudulent application for a driver's license and two counts of false swearing with or arising out of voting.

Cummings will have to pay more than $6,500 for the cost of the investigation, court costs and the costs of prosecution.

Back in June 2023, an independent report found evidence that Patty Cummings did not live in District 4, which is the district she represents until nearly a year after taking office.

An attorney found that when Cummings ran for the position in May 2022, she wasn't a full or part-time resident of District 4.

The report says she didn't become a resident in her elected district until March of 2023. The City Charter says to run for a district a candidate has to live there.

The City Council has voted 7-1 to get a second opinion and sent a letter to the State Attorney's office requesting a further investigation into Cumming's residency.

In November 2023, Cummings was issued an arrest warrant.

The majority of council voted to ask Governor Ron DeSantis to make the decision on her position to remain on council after her arrest. Cummings was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the arrest warrant.

The State Attorney's Office says Cummings is not allowed to run for or hold an elected office while on probation.

