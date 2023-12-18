READY TO RUMBLE: See what Patty Cummings' lawyer says about the council member's charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, Patty Cummings had her first day in Lee County court.

Cummings, who is facing three felony charges related to a fraud investigation by the State Attorney's Office was not in attendance, but her lawyer Paul Sisco was.

"She (Cumings) has been charged, a fight has been picked and we are prepared to come into the fight," said Sisco.

Fox 4's Colton Chavez asked Sisco if Cummings lives in District Four of Cape Coral.

"I'm not inclined to discuss that at this point nor is given the fact that she’s on suspension would there be any requirement," said Sisco.

On Monday, Cummings, who entered into a plea of not guilty is facing charges of Fraudulent Application for a Driver's License and two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising Out of Voting or Elections.

Cummings next court date is set for February 8 at 9:00 am.