Cape Coral City Council member investigated for residency fraud

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is asking the State Attorney's Office to step in and investigate a potential residency fraud by a council member.

An independent report has found evidence that Patty Cummings did not live in District 4 which is the district she represents until nearly a year after taking office.

An attorney found that when Cummings ran for the position in May of 2022 she wasn't a full or part-time resident of District 4.

The report says she didn't become a resident in her elected district until March of 2023.

The City Charter says to run for a district a candidate has to live there.

The City Council has voted 7-1 to get a second opinion and sent a letter to the State Attorney's office requesting a further investigation into Cumming's residency.