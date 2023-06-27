Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral City Council member investigated for residency fraud

Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 06:58:52-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is asking the State Attorney's Office to step in and investigate a potential residency fraud by a council member.

An independent report has found evidence that Patty Cummings did not live in District 4 which is the district she represents until nearly a year after taking office.

An attorney found that when Cummings ran for the position in May of 2022 she wasn't a full or part-time resident of District 4.

The report says she didn't become a resident in her elected district until March of 2023.

The City Charter says to run for a district a candidate has to live there.

The City Council has voted 7-1 to get a second opinion and sent a letter to the State Attorney's office requesting a further investigation into Cumming's residency.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!