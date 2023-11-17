NO ELECTION FOR COUNCILWOMAN'S REPLACEMENT | See why the decision won't be made by your vote

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Cape Coral City Council voted to appoint someone rather than hold a special election to decide council member Patty Cummings' replacement.
This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order suspending Cummings from her District 4 position.
Cummings has been at the center of a fraud investigation by the State Attorney's Office to determine whether she lived in the district that she represents.
Cummings faces three felony charges:
- Fraudulent Application for Driver's License
- Two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising Out of Voting or Elections.
RELATED: Cape Coral City Council member arrested on three felony charges
RELATED: Cape mayor "not surprised" by suspension of councilwoman amid criminal charges
Applications for the District 4 position is open now until December 1 at 5 p.m.
City Council plans to vote in Cummings' replacement at a December 13 regular City Council Meeting.
Cummings will appear in front of a judge on December 18.