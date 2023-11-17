NO ELECTION FOR COUNCILWOMAN'S REPLACEMENT | See why the decision won't be made by your vote

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Cape Coral City Council voted to appoint someone rather than hold a special election to decide council member Patty Cummings' replacement.

This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order suspending Cummings from her District 4 position.

Cummings has been at the center of a fraud investigation by the State Attorney's Office to determine whether she lived in the district that she represents.

Cummings faces three felony charges:



Fraudulent Application for Driver's License

Two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising Out of Voting or Elections.

Applications for the District 4 position is open now until December 1 at 5 p.m.

City Council plans to vote in Cummings' replacement at a December 13 regular City Council Meeting.

Cummings will appear in front of a judge on December 18.